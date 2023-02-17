Take care of things on the prevent end, and the rest of the game will take care of itself.
That's a message Woodrow Wilson assistant girls basketball coach Gene Nabors likes to stress to the Flying Eagles players.
Woodrow Wilson forced 11 first-half Oak Hill turnovers — often getting points from those miscues on the offensive end in the process — and raced out to an 18-1 lead early in the second period Wednesday on Fred Ferri Jr. Court at the Lilly Center, eventually cruising to a 61-25 triumph over the host Red Devils.
"Defense, defense," Nabors said. "I preach that a lot, because that's what wins games. So if you can stop your opponent from scoring on the defensive end ..."
"We've been just taking it one game at a time, one possession at a time (as the postseason rapidly approaches)," he added. "Playing together as a unit. We're going to keep it together and just play our game and don't worry about anything else.
"We've got to keep playing hard. Do what we've been doing from Day 1." One of the game's crucial aspects is rebounding, he said. "At the end, I didn't like how we didn't rebound, so... But in the beginning, we did. So we've just got to keep consistent with our play."
Nabors is guiding the team in the absences of his brother, Brian, the team's head coach. Brian Nabors submitted his resignation last Thursday. This week, he rescinded that resignation and, at a Tuesday meeting, the Raleigh County Board of Education voted to amend the agenda and remove his resignation from the pending list of personnel actions, The Register-Herald reported. That cleared the way for his return to the bench. Brian Nabors wasn't on the Beckley bench Wednesday, but Gene Nabors said he will return.
The Eagles grabbed an early 2-1 lead, then a 13-0 spurt allowed them to close out the first quarter up 15-1. That surge was spurred by Josie Cross, who scored on a putback, a short jumper in the lane and another later deuce following a Donya Burton assist. Abby Dillon canned two free throws during the run after being fouled on a drive, and Keanti Thompson buried an inbound 3-pointer and converted an Oak Hill turnover by gliding into the paint to score two more points to make it 15-1 with about 45 seconds left in the quarter.
The lead ballooned to 20 points, 23-3, on a Dillon 3 off an Oak Hill turnover early in the second frame, and the Flying Eagles carried a 33-7 cushion into the locker room at halftime.
"They didn't do anything different (than the first setback to the Flying Eagles this winter)," said Oak Hill head coach Darrell Compton. "We just came out flat and got behind and never did catch up."
He acknowledged that Woodrow gave his team fits in several areas, particularly defensively and on the boards. "They're good, they're good."
Compton said a positive on the evening was that "we got the opportunity to play some junior varsity players. We played a lot of people just trying to get the feel for it. We got a lot of the young girls some more looks."
"The younger girls, they're not looking to shoot, they're looking to pass," said Compton, adding that they depend on guard Taysia Gray too much during the flow of the game. "I'm like, 'Girls, it's five on five.
"We've just got to score the ball, that's the main thing. If we can do that, we're fine. If we can get out in transition, we're fine. When we can't rebound and we're throwing the ball away left and right (it's trouble). They (Woodrow) boxed out very good."
Cross finished with 16 points, Thompson with 15 and Dillon with 11 to guide the Beckley attack.
Gray netted 12 for Oak Hill.
Woodrow Wilson (13-8), which beat Oak Hill 57-34 in the first regular season meeting, will play at PikeView on Feb. 17 to conclude the regular season campaign.
Oak Hill (4-18) has concluded its regular season, but the two teams will meet up again very soon, only with more on the line.
No. 1 seed Beckley will host No. 4 Oak Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Princeton and Greenbrier East will face each other in the other bracket.
The championship game is Friday, Feb. 24 at the highest seed.
Gene Nabors said Wednesday he's not thinking post-season yet. "I'm not looking ahead to the tournament," he said. PikeView is up next, and that's what matters, he said. "Right now, we're just going to enjoy this win here and get ready for PikeView tomorrow in practice."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Woodrow
Abby Dillon 11, Josie Cross 16, Lataja Creasey 4, Keanti Thompson 15, Leiloni Manns 2, Madison Belcher 3, Taylor Gunter 4, Donya Burton 4, Mya Wooten 1, Abby Humphrey 1.
Oak Hill
Harper Davis 2, Taysia Gray 12, Hannah White 6, Jada Wilburn 3, Danielle Parsons 2.
WW 15 18 20 8 — 61
OH 1 6 11 7 — 25
Three-point goals — WW: 3 (Dillon, Thompson, Belcher); OH: 3 (Gray 2, Wilburn). Fouled out — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.