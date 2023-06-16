The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on Tuesday announced that the following locations were stocked with catfish during the week of June 5-9:
• Big Ditch Lake
• Buffalo Fork Lake
• Cacapon State Park Lake
• Camp Caesar
• Castleman Run Lake
• Chief Cornstalk Lake
• Edwards Run Ponds
• Fairfax Pond
• Fort Ashby Reservoir
• French Creek Pond
• Handley Pond (Class Q)
• Hurricane Reservoir
• Indian Rocks Lake
• Kimsey Run Lake
• Krodel Lake
• McClintic Ponds
• New Creek Dam No. 14
• Newburg Lake
• Parker Hollow Lake
• Pettigrew Pond
• Poorhouse Pond
• Rockhouse Lake
• Seneca Lake
• South Mill Creek Lake
• Spruce Knob Lake
• Tomlinson Run Lake
• Wallback Lake
• Warden Lake
• Watoga Lake
All anglers 15-and-older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license and a valid form of identification. A trout stamp is needed while fishing for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 175 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com. To learn more about fishing opportunities and stockings in West Virginia, visit WVdnr.gov/fishing.
