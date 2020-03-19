In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by both the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has decided to cancel all hunter education courses until further notice.
Safety is the WVDNR's top priority for West Virginia's hunters, officials stressed in a press release. For more information on COVID-19 and the WVDHHR recommendations on prevention and preparation, visit coronavirus.wv.gov.
The WVDNR reminds all West Virginians that online courses are available for a fee. Click one of the links below to access these courses:
• http://www.hunter-ed.com/westvirginia
• http://www.huntercourse.com/usa/westvirginia
• http://www.hunteredcourse.com/westvirginia
• http://www.beasafehunter.org
Once you pass the course from one of the links provided, immediately print your certificate and contact a local district office or WVDNR headquarters to schedule your alternative delivery exam, which includes both written and "hands-on" elements, as well as a portion on the proper handling of a firearm. These individuals can be scheduled in one-hour increments. To schedule your alternative delivery exam, call:
• District 1 —304-825-6787 (Farmington)
• District 2 — 304-822-3551 (Romney)
• District 3 — 304-924-6211 (French Creek)
• District 4 — 304-256-6945 (Beckley)
• District 5 — 304-756-1023 (Alum Creek)
• District 6 — 304-420-4550 (Parkersburg)
• Headquarters — 304-558-2784 (South Charleston)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.