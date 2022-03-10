The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will hold 12 in-person public meetings across the state on March 14-15 from 6 to 8 p.m. to provide hunters, trappers, anglers, landowners and other interested parties an opportunity to review and comment on proposed hunting, trapping and fishing regulations.
According to a press release, WVDNR will accept comments on proposed 2022 big game hunting regulations for white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and boar, proposed 2023-2024 general hunting and trapping regulations, and proposed 2023 fishing regulations.
"We are very thankful to be able to once again meet in-person, and these public meetings have been designed to use an 'open house' format," said WVDNR Chief of Administration Brian Bolyard. "This informal meeting style allows people to attend at their convenience during the scheduled meeting times, learn of proposed regulation changes, discuss these proposals with personnel from the Wildlife Resources and Law Enforcement sections and comment on the proposed regulations and other wildlife related issues."
Written comments from the public on the proposed regulations are also encouraged. The deadline to submit written comments is April 1. The questionnaire for written comments will be available at each public meeting or can be downloaded at https://mcusercontent.com/1fd3480c405ac1a37f3ebf506/files/64df5298-82d7-24c2-3821-b611ddee1ee9/2022_sectional_meetings_questionnaire_1_.pdf.
Among the meetings scheduled are:
Monday, March 14
• Mullens — Twin Falls State Park Lodge
• Milton — West Virginia Pumpkin Park (office building)
• Spencer — Spencer (Heritage) Community Building
Tuesday, March 15
• Summersville — Nicholas County High School
• Lewisburg — State Fairgrounds
• Logan — Chief Logan State Park Conference Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.