PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced this week it will hold its first-ever Girls Wrestling Invitational Tournament in Huntington on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
According to a news release from the WVSSAC, young women will be brought together from member schools across the state to compete for individual state titles in 12 weight classes as well as vie for an Outstanding Wrestler award.
Last year, the WVSSAC began the process of sanctioning girls wrestling by recognizing it as an emerging sport, which means that a sport committee can be established and an event can be developed.
The wrestling coaches committee met on April 21, 2022, and Melanie Arthur was named as the liaison for girls wrestling. Discussions began on steps to take to sanction the sport in the future. About one year later, the wrestling committee voted unanimously to host the Girls Wrestling Invitational in March during the WVSSAC High School State Wrestling Championship.
According to WVSSAC bylaws, a sport must have 32 teams competing to be sanctioned. Over the years, an increase in support for girls wrestling from youth leagues and middle schools to high schools and colleges has been displayed, SSAC officials noted in the release.
“We need support from our high schools to commit to having a girls wrestling team in the 2023-2024 sports season as well as host girls wrestling tournaments,” the release read. “It is our hope that by offering the invitational and chance to compete for a state championship title, more girls will be encouraged to participate.”
For more information, contact the WVSSAC at 304-485-5494.
