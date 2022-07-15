A pair of area schools is on the move as the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced on Friday its new basketball region and section alignments for the next two seasons.
MetroNews first reported the realignment Tuesday afternoon.
The Class AA saw the most change, as four schools previously in the AAA under the four-class system have moved to Class AA, including private schools Wheeling Central, Trinity and Notre Dame, as well as Westside, a long-time Class AA member which had chosen to move up two seasons ago.
Also, Midland Trail, Class A in all other sports, has decided to stay in Class AAA for the next two seasons, but it is doing so in a different section.
Midland Trail is moving from Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 (with Herbert Hoover, Nicholas County and Sissonville) to Class AAA Section 1 (with Shady Spring, Independence and PikeView).
Ostensibly the Patriots replace Westside in that section after it moved back to Class AA.
Lewis County has been moved from Class AAA Region 2 to Class AAA Region 3 and will fill that Section 2 spot of Midland Trail.
Westside, meanwhile, is back in Class AA Region 3, Section 1 where it was a power at times over the past two decades. It also puts the Renegades back in the section with an old friend.
There are differing opinions for each school as far as where they decided to lay their proverbial classification hat.
For Trail boys' coach Curtis Miller, he feels his team will be more competitive in Class AAA.
"We thought about going to Class AA for maybe 10 seconds, but from top to bottom I just feel like we are more competitive in triple-A," Miller said. "Everyone knows what Shady Spring is (having played in the last two Class AAA state championship games, winning one in 2021). But I think we can compete with the other teams. I think I owe it to my kids to try to put them in a situation where they can be competitive."
He said he was a little shocked that the team did move to a different section.
"When we submitted the paperwork (to stay in Class AAA) it was our understanding that everything was going to stay the same," Miller said. "But it’s the same anywhere you are. Don’t be the No. 4 seed (in postseason play, which now would likely mean an elimination game against Shady, which returns its team from last year intact).”
For Westside and new coach Thomas Evans, the move back to Class AA allows the Renegades to renew some old rivalries, most notably Wyoming East, but also teams like Man and Bluefield in the future.
The series has been halted for two years after fights and bad blood over the last two or three seasons.
"I talked to our new principal, Mrs. (Allison) Endicott, and she talked to Mrs. (Mallory) Green (principal at Wyoming East) and they are both in favor of us playing, the Board seems to be cool with it and I talked to coach (Derek) Brooks and we want to play. We are going to take this year as a cooling off period. If we meet in the postseason, so be it. That rivalry has always been a staple of our programs. But we are also adding other regional teams, rekindling rivalries with Chapmanville, Mingo Central and Bluefield. I think being a Class AA program is where we need to be to reinvent some of these rivalries from the past and our layers are excited
He said he understands the "more competitive in Class AAA" thinking.
"I agree with that, that playing in Class AAA would be easier, but it’s never been my mindset to be satisfied to make it to (the state tournament) and play one game and be done," Evans said. "If I thought like that, I have failed myself and I have failed my team."
According to MetroNews, the movement takes the Class AA from 23 teams to 27, and the girls go from 25 to 26 teams.
When the WVSSAC went to four classifications in basketball two years ago, one of the criteria in classifying teams was distance between school and county seat. Trail was too close to Fayetteville, which no longer has a high school, consolidating with Oak Hill, meaning it was classified Class AA under the four-class system.
Miller said he realizes it is a gamble for his school (Class A in enrollment) to play up in Class AAA in basketball.
"It’s a gambler’s game picking where you are going to be classified," Miller said. "And based on what happens I will either be a genius or an idiot."
There were no changes to the current Class AAAA and Class A alignments.
