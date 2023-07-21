PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission welcomed a new assistant executive director last week.
The new assistant director, Dan Comer, received his BA in physical education and safety from West Liberty State College and his MA and educational certificate from West Virginia University. He is a member of the WVADA and NIAAA, where he earned his CAA.
Comer served 38 years in Berkeley County Schools as a teacher, coach and school and county administrator. His track teams won two West Virginia Class AAA state championships at Hedgesville. He was Spring Mills High School’s first athletic director and served his final two years as county coordinator for health/safety/athletics.
Comer earned WVSSAC and WVSACA Coach of the Year honors in 1995, 2003 and 2010. He earned the NIAAA Award of Merit in 2022 and the WVADA Athletic Director of the Year in 2023.
As an "experienced and well-respected leader in education," his experience, training and knowledge will be an asset to the WVSSAC leadership, according to a WVSSAC press release.
