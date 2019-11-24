MOUNT HOPE — With another winter season imminent, the players in the Mount Hope Youth Basketball League were drilled in some of the basics by WVU Tech basketball players this week.
Both Golden Bear squads visited with the MHYBL players and coaches earlier this week, with the women stopping by for a clinic with players in grades K-2 on Monday and the men following that up with a clinic for grades 3-6 on Wednesday.
The league consists of 38 teams, which includes the addition of two more grades 5-6 teams this year. All told, more than 500 players and cheerleaders from 18 schools and three counties participate in the league, said Randy Maynor, who oversees the league along with his wife, Debbie.
"We have a waiting list for every age group," said Randy Maynor.
"We're trying to keep the community center in Mount Hope, once a school, now working to be a place where kids can come out, learn basketball and have a great time," he added.
He said the Tech student-athletes and coaches volunteering their time is a big boost.
"These college athletes are working to make our community better," said Maynor.
The league begins practice for its coming season in the first week of December.
For more on the league or to make a donation to help defray utility expenses, visit Mount Hope Youth Basketball League on Facebook.
