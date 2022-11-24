The City of Charleston and the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced recently the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Pan American Youth Championships will occur at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center July 23-30, 2023.
The prestigious international table tennis tournament features the best young table tennis players from the Americas in the U-15 and U-19 age groups, according to a press release from organizers. Seven events, including team competitions by country, as well as boys and girls singles and boys, girls and mixed doubles events, are planned.
"Sports tourism is big business in our state and our capital city — supporting jobs and being a driving force in our economy," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. "We look forward to welcoming participants — from North and South America — and their families to Charleston for the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation Pan American Youth Championships."
USA Table Tennis (USATT), the United States national governing body for the sport of table tennis, was awarded the right to host the 2023 ITTF Pan American Youth Championships and chose Charleston for the site.
"We’re thrilled to bring this event to the heartland of the United States at the beautiful Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in West Virginia. We have already received tremendous support from the Charleston community, and we look forward to having this opportunity to showcase these great young athletes in this state-of-the-art facility," said Virginia Sung, USA Table Tennis chief executive officer.
Charleston CVB president/CEO Tim Brady said, "We are grateful to USA Table Tennis for choosing Charleston to host this international event. When USATT officials visited Charleston, they were greeted by friendly people everywhere they went. ... This is just the beginning of developing relationships with Team USA Olympic sports."
The Charleston CVB partners with Airstream Ventures to raise the CVB's profile with events rights holders and governing bodies in competitive sports. In just over four years, Airstream has led 95 events, 20 of which have been televised nationally.
For more information about USA Table Tennis, visit teamusa.org.
For more events in Charleston, visit charlestonwv.com.
